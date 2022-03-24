UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Foster Girl's Burning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident of alleged burning of a 14-year-old foster girl in Sahiwal, and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident of alleged burning of a 14-year-old foster girl in Sahiwal, and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

According to details, accused Dilbar Shah allegedly set a foster girl on fire, who died Wednesday night after fighting for life in a hospital.

DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch said that a case was registered on the report of the father of the deceased girl and legal action was taken and Sahiwal police arrested the accused within an hour. He said that postmortem of the deceased girl had been carried out while the forensic teams collected evidence.

The IGP directed the DPO Sahiwal to remain in contact with the bereaved family and ensure provision of justice to them.

>