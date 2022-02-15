UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Four Persons' Killing In Alipur Chhatta

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM

IGP takes notice of four persons' killing in Alipur Chhatta

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four persons including two children in Alipur Chhatta and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four persons including two children in Alipur Chhatta and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the accused and get them punished at the soonest and justice should be provided to the family members on priority basis.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Gujranwala Alipur Family From

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed b ..

Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre - Court Doc ..

1 minute ago
 Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests ..

Ottawa Police Chief Resigns Amid Trucker Protests - Reports

1 minute ago
 Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages in Even ..

Greece Looking Into Possible Gas Shortages in Event of Ukraine Escalation - Gove ..

1 minute ago
 Rock-bottom Salernitana hire Nicola after sacking ..

Rock-bottom Salernitana hire Nicola after sacking coach Colantuono

1 minute ago
 PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Ha ..

PTI govt focusing on development works: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000 ..

Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for $450,000

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>