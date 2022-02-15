IGP Takes Notice Of Four Persons' Killing In Alipur Chhatta
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four persons including two children in Alipur Chhatta and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four persons including two children in Alipur Chhatta and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.
He directed the CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the accused and get them punished at the soonest and justice should be provided to the family members on priority basis.