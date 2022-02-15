IGP takes notice of four persons' killing in Alipur Chhatta

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four persons including two children in Alipur Chhatta and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four persons including two children in Alipur Chhatta and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the accused and get them punished at the soonest and justice should be provided to the family members on priority basis.