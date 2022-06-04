IGP takes notice of gang rape of woman

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of gang rape of a woman by five persons in Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of gang rape of a woman by five persons in Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

The IG Punjab, while ordering immediate arrest of all accused, said that justice should be provided to the victim on priority basis.

As per details, DPO Jhelum Kamran Mumtaz revealed that the police took immediate action on the incident of gang rape of a woman by 5 persons in Saddar Jhelum area police station and arrested the main accused rickshaw driver Ali Raza and two other accused within a few hours. He said that on the direction of IG Punjab a special team has been formed for arrest of the remaining accused and raids are being carried out to arrest more accused on disclosure of arrested accused. He said that all the accused would be arrested soon.