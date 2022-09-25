LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of harassment and alleged abuse of a girl by two personnel of Lahore police and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

Lahore Police had registered a case of the incident and arrested the two officials.

Ordering a departmental inquiry and legal action against the two officials involved in the incident, the IGP said that strict departmental and legal action should be taken against the two officials in the light of an inquiry.

He said that such incidents were intolerable and there was no place for such black sheep in the police force.

The IGP ordered all the field officers RPOs, CPOs and DPOs including Lahore police chief to re-examine the staff posted in police stations and said that the staff with bad reputation should be immediately removed from police stations and field duty. He directed the Lahore police to improve its performance once again and said that the officers of the Lahore police should go out in the field and monitor the performance of the force.

Shahkar said that those who harass citizens do not deserve any pardon, any person involved in such incidents would not be allowed to remain a part of the force.