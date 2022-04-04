Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a 16-year-old girl by her uncle in a village near Vehari and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a 16-year-old girl by her uncle in a village near Vehari and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Multan.

The IG Punjab directed DPO Vehari to form a special team for immediate arrest of the accused and take strict action. The IGP said that justice should be provided to the relatives of the deceased on priority basis.