IGP Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 06:56 PM

IGP takes notice of girl's murder

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a 16-year-old girl by her uncle in a village near Vehari and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Multan

The IG Punjab directed DPO Vehari to form a special team for immediate arrest of the accused and take strict action. The IGP said that justice should be provided to the relatives of the deceased on priority basis.

