(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and asked the regional police officer (RPO) Multan to submit a report about the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and asked the regional police officer (RPO) Multan to submit a report about the incident.

The IGP ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused. He said that the accused should be arrested and strict legal action should be taken against them.