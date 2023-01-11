IGP Takes Notice Of Girl's Rape By Dacoits In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 08:27 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and asked the regional police officer (RPO) Multan to submit a report about the incident
The IGP ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused. He said that the accused should be arrested and strict legal action should be taken against them.