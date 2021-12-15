UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Illegal Detention, Death Of Citizen In Jhelum

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:29 PM

IGP takes notice of illegal detention, death of citizen in Jhelum

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of illegal detention and death of a citizen in City Cantonment police station of Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of illegal detention and death of a citizen in City Cantonment police station of Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He ordered to arrest picket incharge Sub-Inspector Naveed Afzal and Head Constable Muhammad Tanveer at the earliest.

The IGP directed the DPO Jhelum to visit the affected family and give them full assurance of justice.

He directed that postmortem of the body be done with conducting investigation and those responsible be severely punished.

The IGP said the Punjab Police were taking strict measures to eliminate such negative elements and they would not be allowed to remain a part of the department. He said that illegal detention or torture and killing under custody was not acceptable in any case andthe officers and personnel involved in such incidents deserve severe departmental actionand punishment.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Visit Rawalpindi Jhelum Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

5 seconds ago
 Over 57Mln People in Asia Pacific Experienced Clim ..

Over 57Mln People in Asia Pacific Experienced Climate Disasters in 2021 - Red Cr ..

32 seconds ago
 Gold price declines by Rs 250 per tola 15 Dec 202 ..

Gold price declines by Rs 250 per tola 15 Dec 2021

33 seconds ago
 'Passed out students' should issue degrees through ..

'Passed out students' should issue degrees through special arrangement; Supreme ..

35 seconds ago
 Sports week kicks off at SABS University Jamshoro

Sports week kicks off at SABS University Jamshoro

38 seconds ago
 PTI govt making incessant efforts to complete irri ..

PTI govt making incessant efforts to complete irrigation schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.