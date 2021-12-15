IGP takes notice of illegal detention, death of citizen in Jhelum

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of illegal detention and death of a citizen in City Cantonment police station of Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of illegal detention and death of a citizen in City Cantonment police station of Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He ordered to arrest picket incharge Sub-Inspector Naveed Afzal and Head Constable Muhammad Tanveer at the earliest.

The IGP directed the DPO Jhelum to visit the affected family and give them full assurance of justice.

He directed that postmortem of the body be done with conducting investigation and those responsible be severely punished.

The IGP said the Punjab Police were taking strict measures to eliminate such negative elements and they would not be allowed to remain a part of the department. He said that illegal detention or torture and killing under custody was not acceptable in any case andthe officers and personnel involved in such incidents deserve severe departmental actionand punishment.