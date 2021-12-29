UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Illegal Detention Of Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:04 PM

IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan Wednesday took notice on the incident of illegal detention of a citizen in Muridwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan Wednesday took notice on the incident of illegal detention of a citizen in Muridwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

He ordered to register a case against SHO Muridwala for illegal detention of a citizen.

He said that strict legal action would be taken after investigating all aspects of the incident.

As per details, CPO Faisalabad had suspended SHO Muridwala yesterday after receiving information about the incident. The IGP said that violation of powers and illegal detention was not acceptable in any case.

Rao further said that black sheep had no place in Punjab police as these negative elements tarnish the image of entire force by their activities.

