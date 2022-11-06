UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Indecent Behavior Of Police Official With Staff

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday took strict notice on the complaint of a cop regarding inappropriate behavior of a police officer with subordinate staff during performance of duties.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered and departmental action will be taken against all violators.

It is to mention here that an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) has complained IGP Islamabad through a video regarding misbehavior of a DSP with subordinate staff. The video got viral on social media and IGP Islamabad took serious notice of it.

The SSP (Security) will conduct an inquiry into the matter on merit. Islamabad police spokesperson said that using disrespectful language against any officer of Islamabad Capital Police without distinction of rank would not be allowed.

He said that high officials should act as role models in words and actions.

