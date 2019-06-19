IGP takes notice of injured person by Dolphin force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, taking notice of the citizen injured by the firing of Dolphin Force, has sought a report from CCPO Lahore

The IGP directed the CCPO to take action against the responsible officials.

According to the initial report, SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar suspended all the four officials involved in the incident and initiated an inquiry against them. In the light of inquiry report, a departmental legal action will be taken against the responsible.