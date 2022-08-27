UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Journalist's Murder

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 10:10 PM

IGP takes notice of journalist's murder

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Saturday took notice of the incident of death of Express News correspondent Chaudhry Younis due to firing by unknown people in Shorkot Jhang and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Saturday took notice of the incident of death of Express news correspondent Chaudhry Younis due to firing by unknown people in Shorkot Jhang and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

He ordered district police officer (DPO) Jhang to immediately form teams to arrest the accused. He directed to investigate all aspects of the incident and arrest the accused as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

IGP directed that DPO Jhang should keep in close contact with the family members of the slain journalist and spare no effort in getting the accused to be punished by completing all the stages of the case soon.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Police Punjab Jhang Family All From

Recent Stories

Independence Day celebrations enter final stages i ..

Independence Day celebrations enter final stages in Karachi

23 seconds ago
 Vine soars to second Vuelta stage triumph

Vine soars to second Vuelta stage triumph

25 seconds ago
 Marriyum condemns cowardly threat to President LPC ..

Marriyum condemns cowardly threat to President LPC Azam Chaudhry

27 seconds ago
 Liverpool hit nine to equal Premier League record, ..

Liverpool hit nine to equal Premier League record, Haaland hits Man City treble

28 seconds ago
 Housing Minister calls on CM Balochistan

Housing Minister calls on CM Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of ..

President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of lives in floods

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.