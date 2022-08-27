Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Saturday took notice of the incident of death of Express News correspondent Chaudhry Younis due to firing by unknown people in Shorkot Jhang and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Saturday took notice of the incident of death of Express news correspondent Chaudhry Younis due to firing by unknown people in Shorkot Jhang and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

He ordered district police officer (DPO) Jhang to immediately form teams to arrest the accused. He directed to investigate all aspects of the incident and arrest the accused as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

IGP directed that DPO Jhang should keep in close contact with the family members of the slain journalist and spare no effort in getting the accused to be punished by completing all the stages of the case soon.