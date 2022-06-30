UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

IGP takes notice of killing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of killing of father and injuring his daughter by torture of unknown persons in Johar Town and sought an incident report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

While ordering immediate arrest of all the accused who killed the father and injured the daughter due to inhuman violence, he said that after taking a close look at the CCTV footage and other evidence, the accused should be arrested and brought to justice.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the affected family and ensure justice to the bereaved on priority basis.

