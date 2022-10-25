IGP takes notice of killing incident

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the killing of two-year-old child by the step-father in Bahawalpur and asked regional police officer Bahawalpur for an incident report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the killing of two-year-old child by the step-father in Bahawalpur and asked regional police officer Bahawalpur for an incident report.

IG Punjab ordered district police officer Bahawalpur to form a special team for quick arrest and punishment of the accused.