IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 07:21 PM

IGP takes notice of killing incident

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the killing of two-year-old child by the step-father in Bahawalpur and asked regional police officer Bahawalpur for an incident report

IG Punjab ordered district police officer Bahawalpur to form a special team for quick arrest and punishment of the accused.

