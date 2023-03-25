UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Incident

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on Saturday took notice of incident in which a brother killed seven members of his family over a property dispute in Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on Saturday took notice of incident in which a brother killed seven members of his family over a property dispute in Pakpattan.

IG Punjab directed RPO Sahiwal to submit incident report.

He ordered the DPO Pakpattan to form a special team to arrest the brutal killer as soon as possible and said that the accused and his accomplices should be immediately arrested and brought to justice.

The IG Punjab directed that the main accused and his accomplices would be punished.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the senior officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and spare no effort in delivering justice immediately

