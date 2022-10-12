UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Incident In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday took notice of killing of the father and sister by a man over property dispute in Sattu Katla area of Lahore, and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He ordered to form a special team to arrest the accused immediately with the help of Safe City cameras.

The IGP said that the accused would definitely be punished.

He said that the supervisory officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims and justice should be ensured on priority basis.

