IGP takes notice of killing incident in Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Wednesday took notice of the killing of three brothers due to long-standing enmity in Pakpattan and asked the regional police officer (RPO) Sahiwal for a report on the incident.

He ordered the district police officer (DPO) Pakpattan to form a special team to arrest the accused.

Pakpattan police spokesperson said that an old enmity was running between the Khokhar and Baloch clans in the village of Malika Hans in 72D.

Three brothers, identified as Irshad, Tanveer and Mumtaz, sons of Khizar Hayat, were coming to Pakpattan from 72D, when they were shot dead by the opponents on Jamal Kot bridge.

The local police crime scene unit/ police forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence while police shifted the bodies of the victims to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

The IGP Punjab directed DPO Pakpattan to remain in close contact with the families of the victims and said that no effort should be spared in immediate delivery of justice.