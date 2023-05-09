IGP takes notice of killing incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday took notice of the killings of three women in two different incidents in Gujrat and directed RPO Gujranwala for a report on the incident.

While ordering DPO Gujrat immediate measures, he said that the accused of both the incidents should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the delivery of justice to the relatives should be ensured on a priority basis.