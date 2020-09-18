UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Cop, Seeks Detailed Report From SSP Korangi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

IGP takes notice of killing of cop, seeks detailed report from SSP Korangi

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Friday taking notice of incident of killing of police constable Arif Khan by unidentified assailants, sought detailed report from SSP Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Friday taking notice of incident of killing of police constable Arif Khan by unidentified assailants, sought detailed report from SSP Korangi.

He also asked to submit detailed report regarding actions taken in this connection, said the spokesman to Sindh Police.

Police Constable Arif Khan, posted at Madadgar-15, was shot injured by unidentified accused near Masjid Siddique Akbar, Mehran Town, Korangi on his way back to home after his duty,police said.

Constable Arif Khan succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Korangi Mosque From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 97,469 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can ..

6 minutes ago

Bilal Kakar terms Trade Terminal positive sign for ..

6 minutes ago

Berlin Says OPCW Continues Probe of Navalny Case, ..

6 minutes ago

Flood level keeps rising at Kotri barrage

6 minutes ago

Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of K ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.