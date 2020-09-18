IGP takes notice of killing of cop, seeks detailed report from SSP Korangi

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Friday taking notice of incident of killing of police constable Arif Khan by unidentified assailants, sought detailed report from SSP Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Friday taking notice of incident of killing of police constable Arif Khan by unidentified assailants, sought detailed report from SSP Korangi.

He also asked to submit detailed report regarding actions taken in this connection, said the spokesman to Sindh Police.

Police Constable Arif Khan, posted at Madadgar-15, was shot injured by unidentified accused near Masjid Siddique Akbar, Mehran Town, Korangi on his way back to home after his duty,police said.

Constable Arif Khan succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.