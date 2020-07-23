UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Cop, Seeks Detailed Report From SSP South

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:41 PM

Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday taking notice of incident of killing of police officer by unknown assailants in Lines Area, sought detailed report from SSP South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday taking notice of incident of killing of police officer by unknown assailants in Lines Area, sought detailed report from SSP South.

He also asked to submit detailed report regarding actions taken in this connection, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

Earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad s/o Maqbool Hussain of age 45 years was shot at and killed by unknown motorcyclists in Lines Area.

The deceased cop was posted at Artillery Maidan Police Station Investigation Unit.

