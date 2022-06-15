IGP takes notice of killing of four people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday took notice of the killing of four people including a woman in a firing incident in Walton Area here and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He directed the senior police officers to immediately reach the crime scene and collect evidences.

He also directed the officers to form police teams for an immediate arrest of the accused involved in this incident. He said that Punjab Safe Cities cameras be used to trace the accused.