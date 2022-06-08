IGP takes notice of killing of four persons near Kala Shah Kaku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of killing of four persons in a firing incident on a car at Kala Shah Kaku GT Road and demanded a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

The IG Punjab directed the senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and said that special teams should be formed immediately to arrest the culprits.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DPO Sheikhupura to arrest all the accused involved in the incident as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

The IG Punjab directed that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and the ruthless accused should be arrested and punished.