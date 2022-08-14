IGP takes notice of killing of three members of a family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Sunday took notice of killing of three members of the same family in Rawalpindi police station airport area and sought a report of the incident from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The IGP ordered the senior police officers to reach the spot immediately.

He directed the Central Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to immediately form teams to arrest the accused.

IGP Punjab said that the accused would be arrested and punished. He directed that the senior officers should keep close contact with the victim's family and spare no effort in providing justice.