IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Three People In Sargodha

September 27, 2022

IGP takes notice of killing of three people in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday took notice of the killing of three people in a firing incident in the area of Satellite Town Sargodha police station and asked the RPO Sargodha for a report on the incident.

Ordering DPO Sargodha to form special teams to arrest the accused, he said that the accused should be arrested and brought before the court of law immediately.

The IG Punjab said that the accused would be punished, adding that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the relatives of the victims, and justice should be ensured to the relatives on a priority basis.

