IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Three Persons In Chichawatni
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:50 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab(IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of three people in Chichawatni and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab(IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of three people in Chichawatni and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.
The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that strict action should be taken against the accused.