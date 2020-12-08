UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Three Persons In Chichawatni

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab(IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of three people in Chichawatni and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab(IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of three people in Chichawatni and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that strict action should be taken against the accused.

