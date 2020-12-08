IGP takes notice of killing of three persons in Chichawatni

Inspector General of Police Punjab(IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of three people in Chichawatni and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that strict action should be taken against the accused.