IGP takes notice of killing of three persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the killing of three people in Shah Alam market and sought a report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He also directed to arrest those involved in the incident as early as possible and said that stern action should be taken against the culprits.