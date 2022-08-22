IGP takes notice of killing of two brothers in Sheikhupura

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took notice of the killing of two brothers in a firing incident over a minor clash in Farooqabad Sheikhupura and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

He directed to form a special team for the immediate arrest of all the accused and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought before the court of law.

DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar said that the police arrested one accused by taking immediate action, and raids were underway to arrest others.

The IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to maintain close contact with the victim's family. He said that delivery of justice to the families of the victims should be ensured on priority basis.