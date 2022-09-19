UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two People

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 09:52 PM

IGP takes notice of killing of two people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took notice of the killing of two people and injuring a dolphin police officer in a firing incident due to a clash between two groups in Chung area here.

He sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and directed to take immediate steps to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

The IGP directed the senior police officers to provide all possible treatment facilities to the injured officer.

