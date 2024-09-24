IGP takes notice of killing of two people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident in Kharian, Gujrat, where two individuals were killed in a shooting by opponents.

The IGP Punjab has sought a report on the incident from the RPO Gujranwala.

He directed the DPO Gujrat to form a special team for the arrest of the accused, emphasising the need to apprehend them as soon as possible and present them before the law. He directed that the offenders be given appropriate punishment. Dr. Usman Anwar also instructed that the provision of justice to the victims' families be ensured on a priority basis.