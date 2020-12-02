IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of the killing of two persons in Mughalpura area here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of the killing of two persons in Mughalpura area here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.

The IGP said that accused should be arrested at the earliest and stern action be taken against them.