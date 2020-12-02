IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday took notice of the killing of two persons in Mughalpura area here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.
The IGP said that accused should be arrested at the earliest and stern action be taken against them.