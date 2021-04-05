IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the killing of two people in Nawankot here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the killing of two people in Nawankot here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

He said that stern action should be taken against the accused involved in this incident.