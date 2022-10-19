UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of killing of two persons including a woman in Haloki here and sought a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore

The IG Punjab directed senior officers to reach at the spot immediately. He directed DIG operations to constitute special teams to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The IG Punjab said that the accused would be arrested and punished.

