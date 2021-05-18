IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons In Khushab
Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of two people in Khushab.
He sought a report from Regional Police Officer Sargodha and said that accused involved in this incident should be arrested and stern action be taken against them.