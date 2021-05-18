IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Khushab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of two people in Khushab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of killing of two people in Khushab.

He sought a report from Regional Police Officer Sargodha and said that accused involved in this incident should be arrested and stern action be taken against them.