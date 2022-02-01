UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons In Jhehlum

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 12:23 AM

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two people over a land dispute in Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two people over a land dispute in Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

The IG Punjab has issued orders to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and take strict legal action.

The IG Punjab directed DPO Jhelum to maintain close liaison with the families of the deceased and ensure that justice be provided to the families on priority basis.

>