UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons In Gujranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday took notice of killing of two persons in a firing incident in Gujranwala and sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala

The IG Punjab directed to arrest the accused immediately. He said that justice should be provided to the families of the victims on priority basis.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that senior officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and no efforts should be spared in provision of justice to the aggrieved, he added.

