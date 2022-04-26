IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday took notice of the killing of two persons in a firing incident at Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday took notice of the killing of two persons in a firing incident at Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala.

As per directions of IG Punjab, senior officers arrived on the spot and started legal proceedings.

According to police, on Mandi Bahauddin Phalia Road, motorcyclists opened firing on a rickshaw, killing two persons - Ijaz and Afzal - and injuring three others.

As soon as the incident was reported, Mandi Bahauddin police rushed to the spot and along with rescue the deceased and 3 injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital. The injured include Aiza Iqbal, Samina Bibi and Zeeshan. The IG Punjab directed that special teams should be formed for the arrest of the accused and strict legal action be taken against the accused as soon as possible.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that provision of justice to the families of the victims should be ensured on priority basis.