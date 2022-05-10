IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Rawalpindi

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the killing of two persons by firing in Rawalpindi and sought a report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the killing of two persons by firing in Rawalpindi and sought a report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi.

The IG Punjab directed that after investigating all aspects of the incident, the accused should be arrested at the earliest and justice should be provided to the aggrieved family members on priority basis.

Punjab police spokesperson said that according to the preliminary investigation, the incident was the result of old enmity. Police have started collecting evidence from the spot and the accused would be arrested soon and severe punishments would be meted out to them, he added.