IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons In Raiwind

Published June 01, 2022

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday took notice of the killing of two persons in a firing incident on a car in Chhajjo Chowk area of Raiwind and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

DIG Operations has been directed to form immediate teams for the arrest of the accused and ensure arrest with the help of Safe City cameras.

According to the police, some unidentified assailants opened firing on a vehicle near Raiwind, killing two persons identified as Hassan Bhatti and Nadeem.

