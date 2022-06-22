UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Killing Of Two Persons In Shahdara

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the killing of two people in a firing incident by their opponents in Shahdara and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed to take all possible steps for immediate arrest of the accused. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that provision of justice to the bereaved should be ensured on priority basis.

