IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Bhakkar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took notice of the killing of two persons over enmity in Bhakkar and sought a report from RPO Sargodha on the incident.

He ordered the DPO Bhakkar to form a special team to arrest the accused and directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible.

The IG Punjab directed to keep close contact with the families of the victims and ensure that justice was delivered to them on a priority basis.