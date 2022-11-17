IGP takes notice of killing of two students in Jahanian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shahrukh Thursday took notice of the killing of two students in Jahanian area of Khanewal and directed regional police officer Multan for incident report.

The IGP ordered district police officer Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused and said that accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Kunwar Shahrukh directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of deceased students and said no effort should be spared in providing justice.