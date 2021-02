LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the murder of two transgenders in Badu Khalil village, Gunjranwala.

He sought a report of the incident from Regional Police Officer Gunjranwala. He ordered the police authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the incident as the earliest.