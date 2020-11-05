IGP takes notice of Kissan Ittehad man death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of death of a farmer at Jinnah Hospital.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Finance Secretary Malik Ashfaq Langrial was admitted to hospital after receiving injuries at a sit-in staged by the Kissan Ittehad at Thokar Niaz Baig the other day.

The IGP has sought a detailed report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore in this regard.

Later, a large number of farmers staged a demonstration outside the emergency ward of the hospital.