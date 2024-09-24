IGP Takes Notice Of Lady Constable's Killing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the murder of a lady constable in the Harbanspura area of Lahore.
The IGP Punjab has sought a report on the incident from the CCPO Lahore.
He directed DIG Operations Lahore to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the shooting. The IGP Punjab said that a thorough investigation should be conducted to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible. Usman Anwar instructed that all evidence, including footage from Safe City cameras, should be utilised for the arrest of the suspects and quick justice should be provided to the victim's family.
