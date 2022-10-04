(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the incident of death of a young man due to alleged torture in police custody in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station, and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

Ordering a transparent inquiry into the incident in the light of the medical report and other evidence, he said that strict departmental and legal action should be taken against the responsible.

According to the details, a case has been registered against the officials involved on the request of the deceased's father, while the Lahore Police has detained the relevant SHO and two officials named in the FIR and further action is underway.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that torture or killing of the accused during custody is not acceptable under any circumstances, strict action will be taken against the officials involved in such incidents.