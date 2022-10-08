Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of incident of protest by the relatives of a person named Adil who was killed in Taxila area of Rawalpindi and has asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of incident of protest by the relatives of a person named Adil who was killed in Taxila area of Rawalpindi and has asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab directed RPO Rawalpindi to take strict action against those responsible involved in the incident. On the instructions of IG Punjab, a case was registered against ASI Zulfikar and Constable Safdar of Taxila police station, while CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari suspended both the officials.

CPO Rawalpindi also suspended SHO Taxila Inspector Qamar for negligence.

CPO Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in the initial inquiry, evidence of abuse of authority by the officials has been revealed, but the final opinion will be established after the postmortem report. IG Punjab directed that the facts should be brought out while investigating the case on merit. IG Punjab said that abuse of authority and violence are intolerable, strict action will be taken against officials involved in such incidents.