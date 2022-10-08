UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Man's Killing In Taxila

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 10:37 PM

IGP takes notice of man's killing in Taxila

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of incident of protest by the relatives of a person named Adil who was killed in Taxila area of Rawalpindi and has asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of incident of protest by the relatives of a person named Adil who was killed in Taxila area of Rawalpindi and has asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab directed RPO Rawalpindi to take strict action against those responsible involved in the incident. On the instructions of IG Punjab, a case was registered against ASI Zulfikar and Constable Safdar of Taxila police station, while CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari suspended both the officials.

CPO Rawalpindi also suspended SHO Taxila Inspector Qamar for negligence.

CPO Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in the initial inquiry, evidence of abuse of authority by the officials has been revealed, but the final opinion will be established after the postmortem report. IG Punjab directed that the facts should be brought out while investigating the case on merit. IG Punjab said that abuse of authority and violence are intolerable, strict action will be taken against officials involved in such incidents.

Related Topics

Protest Police Punjab Police Station Rawalpindi Taxila From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

21 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

38 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.