IGP Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IGP takes notice of minor girl's murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a 10-year-old girl after alleged rape in Attock and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

The IGP while ordering to form a special team for the arrest of the accused said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

He said that DPO Attock should ensure all possible steps for the arrest of accused immediately and keep close contact with the victim's family.

The IGP directed that accused involved in the incident be punished and justice beprovided to the affected family on priority basis.

