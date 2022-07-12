UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Minor Servant's Death

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday took notice of the killing of a minor domestic worker due to violence in Defence Lahore and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that perpetrators of child abuse did not deserve any concession and those involved in such incidents would be punished.

According to police, the senior police officers visited the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The Lahore police also registered a case against five people involved in the incident while police took immediate action and arrested three persons including a woman.

The IGP directed the supervisory officers to keep close contact with the affected familyand not to spare any effort to provide them justice.

