UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Misbehaviour Of DSP Gulberg With Citizen

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:45 PM

IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg with citizen

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of violence against staff / citizen by DSP Gulberg at the gate of Gaddafi Stadium and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of violence against staff / citizen by DSP Gulberg at the gate of Gaddafi Stadium and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed DIG Operations to personally conduct inquiry into the incident and submit report to him at the earliest. He said that incidents of indecent or immoral behavior with subordinate staff and citizens were not acceptable so further action would be taken in the light of the inquiry.

He issued special instructions to Lahore police on the occasion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the security of players and spectators and for better traffic management.

The IG Punjab directed police personnel to perform their duties with diligence and treat citizens with courtesy.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that implementation of approved traffic plan should be ensured for the convenience of the citizens and smooth flow of traffic.

In this regard, additional wardens should be posted on the roads of alternative routes to control the additional traffic congestion, he said and added that there should be no obstruction in the movement of emergency services vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade and diversions should be made for the transportation of teams.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed senior officers to review traffic management themselves and ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cases. He said that the citizens should be made aware of the traffic situation through the Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6 social media and media.

The IGP said that during the PSL matches, all the police teams should be on high alert and perform their duties and play their responsible role in the journey of revival of cricket in the beloved homeland by providing a peaceful environment to the cricket fans.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Fire Police Punjab Social Media Pakistan Super League Vehicles Traffic Alert Gulberg Media All From

Recent Stories

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-2 ..

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's ro ..

British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's role to avert humanitarian cris ..

2 minutes ago
 YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

2 minutes ago
 EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan fo ..

EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan for Emergencies Response

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid ..

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill for COVID-19 Treatment

4 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 ..

KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 in Jan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>