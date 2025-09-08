IGP takes notice of murder of four family members

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a gruesome incident in which four members of a family were found murdered in a house in Kotha Purana village, located on the outskirts of Jhelum

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP has directed regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi to submit an immediate report and instructed district police officer (DPO) Jhelum to ensure swift arrest of the culprits, utilising all available resources.

The spokesperson said police teams, accompanied by forensic experts, reached the crime scene promptly after the incident was reported. Evidence was collected from the site, and a case has been registered, added spokesperson.

The DPO Jhelum said that a man identified as Babar Hussain, along with his brother and parents, were killed with a sharp-edged weapon. He added that multiple teams are working round the clock to apprehend the suspects, and arrests are expected soon.