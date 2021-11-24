IGP takes notice of murder of four of a family in Ferozwala

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of firing incident in which four members of same family were killed in Sheikhupura. RPO Sheikhupura has been directed to submit report in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of firing incident in which four members of same family were killed in Sheikhupura. RPO Sheikhupura has been directed to submit report in this regard.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DPO Sheikhupura reached the spot and monitored inspection of the crime scene, as well as collection of evidence by the forensic teams, said official spokesperson.

IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the investigation should be completed as soon as possible keeping in view all the aspects of the case, and the accused should be arrested, he maintained.

IG Punjab directed that close liaison should be maintained with the family members of the deceased and all available resources should be utilized for the arrest of the ruthless accused.